NFL analyst boldly predicts the Chicago Bears pass on a first-round receiver

The countdown to NFL draft day is on. The mock drafts keep on coming and this latest one is a head-scratcher.

NFL analyst Peter Schrager of Fox Sports has just released a new mock draft. It contains a very controversial move from the Chicago Bears that may puzzle fans. Schrager has the Bears trading down six spots and passing on a first-round receiver.

Schrager has the Bears trading down in the draft with the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts move up to nine to select LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers. And with the fifteenth pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Chicago Bears select, JC Latham, the offensive tackle from Alabama.

Explaining the trade

Here is what Schrager has to say about both sides of the trade.

Colts:

“Indianapolis sends Chicago a future second-round pick in order to move up six slots and pounce on Nabers, the star receiver out of LSU. In an AFC South that saw the Jaguars, Texans and Titans all aggressively attack free agency, Colts GM Chris Ballard shows he has some tricks up his sleeve, too.”

Bears:

“After piling up more draft capital by trading back, the Bears still land a stud offensive tackle. Latham could be the second OT taken on draft night — some teams like him that much. If the board falls this way, Chicago adds a big, pedigreed bookend who can join last year’s first-round tackle, Darnell Wright, in protecting the new franchise quarterback, Caleb Williams.”

Does this trade make sense for the Chicago Bears?

This isn’t too farfetched of a mock draft. The reports of the Giants looking to trade up in the draft have been consistent. The Giants moving up in the draft does change everything. If the first 8 picks go the way Schrager predicts, it’s very possible the Bears trade down.

This Mock draft has the Bears most predicted pick at nine, Rome Odunze, being selected with the sixth pick instead. If Odunze is gone before the Bears select again at nine, it is plausible the trade down happens.

The trade does get the Bears a future second round pick, of which the value is underrated.

The trade also lands the Chicago Bears an offensive tackle they need. JC Latham is graded as the offensive tackle number two in the 2024 draft. Picking him up at fifteen is proper value.

Latham stands at 6’6″ and weighs in at 342 pounds. He is the perfect size for a dominant offensive tackle in the NFL. He is a force to be reckoned with in the running game. Based on the NFL’s scouting report, all Latham need is some ironing out. He has the basics nailed down, its the little things he needs work on. All things he can learn in the NFL. For the full scouting report on Latham, click here.

Final thoughts

If this is how the draft plays out in real life, this trade would be a solid option for the Chicago Bears. Picking up Latham would ideally help Caleb Williams by adding stability to the offensive line. Protecting the rookie QB should be the primary objective for the Bears. As we saw with Justin Fields, it is nearly impossible for a young QB to develop when he is always running for his life.

