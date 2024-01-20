“Book it,” reliable NFL insider reports that the Bears will use the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft on a QB

The 2024 NFL draft is inching closer, and a reliable NFL insider has just reported the Bears’ plans for the No.1 overall pick.

This information was reported by Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright of KOAColorado. Bears reporter and NFL draft analyst Frank Grizzly backed Allbright. Grizzly says if Allbright is reporting something, it’s likely true. This means the Bears will draft a QB with the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Book it. It very much seems that former Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams is going to be the Chicago #Bears selection at first overall. Shoutout to @DougMcCrayNFL for having @AllbrightNFL on his show. If anyone has followed Ben’s work, he doesn’t miss. His intel is elite. pic.twitter.com/eX8smWSvq4 — Frank Grizzly (@FrankGrizzly) January 20, 2024

Allbright most recently correctly predicted that the Raiders would promote Antonio Pierce to head coach. Allbright isn’t the only person suggesting that the Bears will draft Caleb Williams, the evidence speaks for itself.

Bears go to Kliff Kingsbury for Caleb Williams intel

On Friday, Ryan Poles and other members of the Bears organization flew to Los Angeles to interview Kliff Kingsbury for the Bears offensive coordinator opening. But reports suggested that the interview was more about Caleb Williams. Kingsbury is the quarterbacks coach at USC and has worked extensively with former Heisman winner Caleb Williams.

Based on the amount of time Kingsbury has spent with Williams this past season, Kingsbury may be the best person to talk to about Williams.

Kingsbury, who has coached Patrick Mahomes and Johnny Manziel, spoke glowingly about Williams earlier this season in a conversation with former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops on his podcast “Conversations with Coach.”

“His joy for the game. His competitive spirit. The talent level is unbelievable,” Kingsbury said of Williams. “Obviously, I’ve been around Patrick [Mahomes] and he’s eerily similar in some ways: the ability to extend plays, off-platform throws, and just the way they both play the game is pretty scary.”

Comparing Caleb Williams to Patrick Mahomes is a great sign, especially coming from someone who worked extensively with both quarterbacks.

Drafting Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL draft just makes sense

Justin Fields improved in 2023, that’s a fact, but he didn’t blow anyone away. Everyone knew Fields was a lethal rushing QB, this season the goal was to see him take the next step as a passer. He looked good against bad teams and his deep ball accuracy was impressive. All that doesn’t impress however, because he could not find consistent production through the air.

Caleb Williams is one of the most intriguing prospects in recent memory. His game closely mirrors what Patrick Mahomes can do. The 2024 NFL draft is deep as far as good QB prospects go, but Williams is by far the consensus number one.

Some people may mention “character issues” with Caleb Williams. Many will point to Williams crying after a tough loss to Washington in 2023 as one of those “issues.” That instance is largely unimportant, Caleb Williams is still young, he has maturing to do, and he will do so in the NFL. As Kingsbury was quoted as saying above, Williams is incredibly passionate and wants to win football games. The Bears need someone like that.

Baker Mayfield once had “character issues” too. He has now has a career resurgence in Tampa Bay and has led the Buccaneers to the divisional round of the Playoffs.

There is still a question of whether or not Justin Fields can be a franchise QB or not. With that unknown the Bears cannot pass on Williams in the 2024 NFL draft. A prospect as touted as Williams is well worth spending the number one pick on, especially because the Bears possess the ninth pick in the draft as well.

The Bears are in a franchise altering position right now. They can draft their potential QB for the future and pair him with a deadly receiver. The 2024 NFL draft is incredibly deep in talent, it would be wise to draft some of that talent and see where it takes the Bears.

Based on all the information coming from reliable sources, Caleb Williams will be a Chicago Bear in April. The 2024 NFL draft will reset the clock and the Bears will start working towards being a powerhouse NFL team once again.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE