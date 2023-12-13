A new 2024 NFL draft mock has the Bears making a surprising move AND retaining their pick

The 2024 NFL draft is only four months away and approaching fast. The Bears are now almost guaranteed the number-one pick unless something unprecedented happens.

A new mock draft from CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso has the Bears making a crazy move at the start of the draft. His latest mock draft has the Bears trading Justin Fields. His new scenario also includes the Bears keeping the number one pick and using it to draft a QB.

Here is the hypothetical Just Fields trade Trapasso has the Bears making come draft day.

Buccaneers get: QB Justin Fields

Bears get: No. 20 overall, a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick that becomes a third-round pick if Fields plays 75% of the 2024 snaps

Trapasso continued to explain why he has the Bears trading Justin Fields before the draft. He points to the quality of the upcoming QB class as a major reason to move Fields.

I continue to workshop Justin Fields trade ideas for the Bears. Clearly, Fields can play quarterback in the NFL. Has he been good enough for Chicago, the club essentially locked into the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, to pass on this class of quarterbacks? Probably not.

The mock has UNC quarterback Drake Maye as the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Trapasso provided a small excerpt as to why he thinks the Bears would draft Maye.

After the Fields trade, the Bears have their sights set on the quarterback market in the draft and land on Maye, a polished, multiple-year starter with mobility and a strong arm.

Trapasso has Caleb Williams falling all the way to 6th where he gets drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are in desperate need of a starting caliber QB. If Williams falls that far there is doubt the Raiders would take him. This seems to be more of an alternate “what if,” scenario as Trapasso doesn’t explain Williams going at 6 much at all.

Bears go defense with the 5th overall pick

The final relevant part of this mock 2024 NFL draft is the Bears second first round pick. The mock has the Bears selecting Chop Robinson, edge rusher out of Penn State.

Here is Trapasso’s explanation as to why the Bears go Robinson at 5:

Robinson has the athletic juice to be selected this high. The Bears would love the complementary duo of the large and long Montez Sweat and the sleek and explosive Robinson on the edges of their defensive line.

The story of the Bears 2023 season has to be the massive improvement the defense has made. The defense has come into it’s own and kept many games winnable. The Bears have not won all of those games, but they were close.

The addition of Montez Sweat has had incredible impact on the Bears defense. His presence on the defensive line has made the unit as a whole better. Adding another highly athletic defensive end to pair with Sweat would be a great addition and fun to see.

Overall takeaway’s

This mock draft is full of storylines for QB’s and teams alike. One thing is for sure, all eyes are on the Bears. For the second straight year the Bears will have the number one overall pick. Thanks to a smooth trade from Ryan Poles the Bears have a very unique opportunity, the chance to pick twice in the top 5.

The 2024 NFL draft could finally be the moment the Bears take that next step and become truly relevant once again. Or this could reinforce the cycle of mediocrity the Bears have been stuck in for the last 30 or so years. Only time will tell what this unprecedented draft will mean for the future of Chicago Bears football.

