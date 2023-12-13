Chicago Bears HC Matt Eberflus continues to send tape into NFL officials, but acknowledges Justin Fields’ risk when scrambling

If there’s one part of the NFL that has been under major scrutiny over the past season, or multiple seasons, it’s the officiating. The standard for referees in the NFL has become a bit laughable as of late, and in this modern day social media era, it’s becoming harder to hide from fans and the general public.

There’s been multiple games this season that have been impacted on some shaky calls. One could say the legalized gambling era isn’t helping, but I believe there’s more to it than that. It’s about holding certain officials accountable, and I think the NFL does a horrible job of doing so.

The Chicago Bears have been one of those teams who have complained about certain calls, especially when it comes to late hits on their QB Justin Fields. Many players such as Jaquan Brisker and D.J. Moore have publicly called out the NFL regarding this matter, and so has head coach Matt Eberflus.

Eberflus was candid about his thoughts on the issue in a recent presser, and ESPN reporter Courtney Cronin summed up his response in a post on X earlier this morning. While he does call out the officials to some extent, he also admits it’s hard for the referees to make these calls with Fields’ running style.

Matt Eberflus said the Bears will continue to turn plays into the NFL, “it’s for educating both sides to see what we see and to see what they see at the end of the day. And I’m talking about officials. But again, some of that’s hard at times because he is on the perimeter running but we feel when he declares himself down, that he should be down. There should be no hit to the head or to the shoulder area. That’s all you can do, really, and then just visit before the game. Visit before the game, visit during the game and keep stressing it to them.”

While I understand his prospective, being a defensive coach and all, I want my head coach standing up for my players in a more aggressive sense. Especially your potential franchise QB, who has not gotten the benefit of the doubt as a runner throughout his entire young career.

While his future here in Chicago is not certain, Eberflus still needs to stand up for his guys more.

Regardless of what you think about Fields, he’s done pretty well for the Chicago Bears over the past few weeks since returning from his injury. This past Sunday was arguably one of his best games as a pro, and his most impressive win to date. Cronin also posted Fields’ response to the same question regarding officiating his rushing plays.

I talk to them before every game. Literally talk to the ref before every game. It happened on the first play of the game and didn’t get the call. I really can’t do anything about it, so get up and move on to the next play

How safe is Matt Eberflus’ job as the coach of the Chicago Bears?

It varies between a few different things. If the locker room approves of Flus after this season, you almost have to give him another year, especially if they keep winning games or make a late playoff push. With all the drama on and off the field, I will say Eberflus has done an okay job of handling it all. And that’s coming from me, someone who didn’t like the hire and still doesn’t years later.

The way he has the defense playing right now is special, as they’ve been near the top of the NFL in every major defensive category over the past 3 weeks. Even GM Ryan Poles loves the way their playing.

“I feel like we are heading in the right direction and we are really close to not only being an elite defense but being an elite team.”

– Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles on @ESPN1000 — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) December 10, 2023

I’d say his job is safer now than it was 4 weeks ago, but still don’t count out the Chicago Bears to make a move for a big-name coach if one does become available. As much as Flus has done right in the past month or so, he’s had some very bad moments prior.

The Bears face off against the Cleveland Browns this weekend, looking to win their 3rd straight and stay alive in the NFC Wild Card race.

