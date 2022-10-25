Bulls guard, Ayo Dosunmu is proving to be a great fit as he locks down the starting role.

Ayo Dosunmu, the starting point guard of the Chicago Bulls has so far justified Coach Billy Donovan’s confidence in him.



The 22-year old Chicago native made his inclusion count as the Bulls defeated Eastern Conference Champions, Boston Celtics, 120-102, Monday night at the United Center.



He scored 22 points – 9 of which came in important fashion in the third quarter as Boston made a run out of the half. He also recorded 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal, helping the Bulls stop a two-game skid and pick up their first win since the opener at Miami.

Ayo Dosunmu is good. pic.twitter.com/zeg9c8ixdb — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 25, 2022

Not only did his speed on drives appear to catch Boston off guard on a few slashing finishes, he also made all four of his 3-point attempts, bringing his line for the season to 9-for-18 (50 percent, on 4.5 attempts per game, over two more than his 2.4 last season)



Dosunmu’s confidence remains remarkable for a player of his experience level thrust into the role he currently occupies in the absence of injured Lonzo Ball.



And as far as he keeps impressing with his ability to develop cohesion, plays and stats, his starter’s berth on the team can only but be assured for the foreseeable future.



The Bulls hosts the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE