Bears Fans react to trade rumor with Chiefs about Starting RB and DL

Bears fans are in their feels about saying goodbye

The Chicago Bears will have plenty of rumors surrounding them about possible trades this week. The team sits at 2-4 with a tough schedule coming. The Bears are expected to trade assets into draft picks as the trade deadline approaches. One viral trade rumor had some Bears fans at different stages of the grief cycle posting takes on social media.

Recent names dropped earlier in the week were linebacker Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. On Saturday, another name, David Montgomery, was added to the potential trade block. His name was dropped as ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler reported the Kansas City Chiefs were looking for help on both sides of the ball.

A Twitter account that tweets potential rumors suggested Montgomery and Quinn were possible acquisitions for the Chiefs. While this isn’t a credible source, their names provoked a firestorm of takes from Bears fans.

Personally, I say ship out Montgomery, Quinn, and Smith right now. Let the Bears assemble as many pieces as cheaply as possible for the rebuild. Montgomery and Smith will take up too much fat at the Halas Hall dining room on the books for new contracts. However, not many fans were on board with the parting of two of the best players on a bad NFL team.

Bears fans react to the  trade

The potential trade got fans excited. Not many Bears fans appeared to be upset about losing Quinn. But there were mixed options on what to do with Montgomery.

