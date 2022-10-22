Bears fans are in their feels about saying goodbye

The Chicago Bears will have plenty of rumors surrounding them about possible trades this week. The team sits at 2-4 with a tough schedule coming. The Bears are expected to trade assets into draft picks as the trade deadline approaches. One viral trade rumor had some Bears fans at different stages of the grief cycle posting takes on social media.

Recent names dropped earlier in the week were linebacker Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. On Saturday, another name, David Montgomery, was added to the potential trade block. His name was dropped as ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler reported the Kansas City Chiefs were looking for help on both sides of the ball.

The Chiefs are looking for defensive line help via trade or free agency, per @JFowlerESPN. Noted that the team is searching for an ‘impact player’ on either side of the ball, and mentioned OBJ but says not their top target. Interesting week ahead 👀 — The Reid Option (@ReidOptionKC) October 22, 2022

A Twitter account that tweets potential rumors suggested Montgomery and Quinn were possible acquisitions for the Chiefs. While this isn’t a credible source, their names provoked a firestorm of takes from Bears fans.

There are four players the #Chiefs could be looking into at the trade deadline: #ChiefsKingdom #NFLRumors #Bears Robert Quinn and David Montgomery#Seahawks Sidney Jones #Panthers DJ Moore — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) October 22, 2022

Personally, I say ship out Montgomery, Quinn, and Smith right now. Let the Bears assemble as many pieces as cheaply as possible for the rebuild. Montgomery and Smith will take up too much fat at the Halas Hall dining room on the books for new contracts. However, not many fans were on board with the parting of two of the best players on a bad NFL team.

Bears fans react to the trade

The potential trade got fans excited. Not many Bears fans appeared to be upset about losing Quinn. But there were mixed options on what to do with Montgomery.

Don’t understand why bears would get rid of Monty. He’s the hardest running and best blocking RB on the team. https://t.co/wKDJ4qEoQm — man of God (@9Jaydee7) October 22, 2022

Monty isn’t getting traded https://t.co/IQH5tKQJ4F — Tanner Melahn (@Tanner23062) October 22, 2022

What In the world would Matty Nagy do with Montgomery!???? https://t.co/x3zCTlkIFL — jeff (@cubsfan) October 22, 2022

If you're about identity and doing things the right way, let's not flip home-grown Bears players who have met and surpassed expectations. Roquan and Montgomery are the whole point of drafting. You draft to get the pedigree, foundation and production.

Quinn's a different story. — 🇺🇸Akamatsu Creative🎭✍🏿🎼 (@AkamatsuJjh) October 22, 2022

Monts the only one I would miss to be honest — Jasper Fenix (@jasperfenix9) October 21, 2022

Please get Montgomery off the Bears and give Herbert the keys. https://t.co/KKaL1uCg7s — Kang of the South 🕺🏿 (@theimpeccable44) October 22, 2022

They can have both Quinn and Monty for a second round pick — StaleyBears (@StaleyBears) October 22, 2022

completely agree.. besides, Montgomery may be the only guy besides Mooney who can catch with serious YAC — rs richard schaad (@rs16779147) October 22, 2022

