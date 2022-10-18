NFL writer thinks Roquan Smith better off traded from Bears

The Chicago Bears season is pretty much done

Following the Chicago Bears’ humiliating defeat on Thursday Night Football, it’s time to put any hopes about this season to bed. Roquan Smith being pancaked by an injured Carson Wentz is the perfect synopsis of where the Bears are going this season.

The Bears head into their Week 7 matchup against the New England Patriots with a 2-4 record. The Bears are currently 7.5 point dogs to a Patriots team that will likely be starting their third-string rookie quarterback, Bailey Zappe. A quarterback who was taken in the fourth round. Unless a recovering Mac Jones can start on Monday night.

That’s where this Bears team is at. A rebuilding Patriots team that might be one of the worst AFC East teams on paper is predicted to dominate the Bears with a third-string rookie quarterback. With the rest of the schedule looking rough, the Bears need to consider making some fire sales before the trade deadline.

Roquan Smith should be up for consideration at the deadline

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report wrote about NFL players who might benefit from being traded at the deadline. Knox wrote that Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, who demanded a trade in training camp, might be a player who would appreciate leaving Chicago to play for a contender. Knox suggested the Los Angeles Chargers as a logical trade option.

The 2-4 Bears aren’t likely to be relevant in the NFC playoff race this season, as their offense and Justin Fields have been too inconsistent for that. However, Smith is playing at an All-Pro level and could see the postseason with, say, the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rank dead last in yards per rush allowed (5.8) and could desperately use a playmaker like Smith to bolster their 30th-ranked scoring defense. L.A. has $6.3 million in cap space available and wouldn’t have to create much space to absorb the remainder of Smith’s $9.7 millionbase salary. Los Angeles also seems to have a good working relationship with Chicago general manager Ryan Poles, who dealt Khalil Mack to L.A. in the offseason. Seeing Smith and Mack on the field together would be fun, and it would make for a great change of scenery for the Chicago linebacker.

The move would make sense for both parties. Khalil Mack and Roquan Smith could have a better chance to finish this season with the Chargers what Cody Parky couldn’t with the 2018 Bears team. It helps the Chargers team is loaded with outstanding offensive talent and a franchise quarterback. Smith would likely be happier in a place his abilities make a difference.

If there’s one thing we’re learning about this season, Smith isn’t going to be the piece that puts the Bears into the playoff chase. He’s a great linebacker, but the franchise will continue to struggle until they have better pieces in more valuable places than at weakside linebacker. Trading Smith for a second-round pick seems like a good deal. The Bears could use that value to pay a quality player a much lower price than what Smith will ask for this offseason.

