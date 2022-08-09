Ryan Poles has some work cut out for him this week

Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles addressed the media hours after their star player publicly requested a trade. Linebacker Roquan Smith has been holding out for a new contract during training camp. The Bears put him on the PUP list during then negative.

It appeared Smith, who has been acting as his agent, had enough. Tuesday morning, before the Bears’ “Family Fest” practice, reports broke that Smith was unhappy with the contract he was offered and wanted a trade. Smith was seen at practice following the reports.

Poles told the media during his press conference that his feeling for Smith hadn’t changed but he was unhappy with where the negotiations are at present. It’s still Poles’ intention to re-sign Smith, he said.

“I thought we’d be in a better situation, to be completely honest with you,” Poles said sporting a blue Bears visor and wearing a blue vest with a white long sleeve shirt beneath. He said the Bears still want to honor their commitment to homegrown talent, and that the contract offered “record-setting” pieces. (He didn’t elaborate on that point further. In Ian Rapoport’s report Smith was bothered by de-escalations in the contract.)

Ryan Poles then talked about his plans with the team as a whole.

“With that said, we can’t lose sight that this isn’t about one player. My job is to build a roster that’s going to sustain success for a long period of time,” he said before taking a deep pause to recollect his thoughts. “And at the end of the day, you know, we gotta do what’s best for the Chicago Bears.”

Ryan Poles said this about Smith’s future with the Bears

Poles was asked whether the Bears plan to trade Smith as Smith had asked for. Poles responded that his intention was for the Bears to re-sign him, but that he’d ultimately do what was best for the organization.

“My intentions are to make sure Roquan Smith is still on this team,” he said.

Poles had a different perspective than Smith about the willingness shown by the new regime to negotiate in good faith. Ryan Poles believes the Bears offered Smith a respectful deal and his value, especially given the difficult task of negotiating without an agent.

“I thought we’ve done a pretty good job, Poles said. “Which again, that’s why I’m a little disappointed we’re at this spot.”

