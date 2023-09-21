Blackhawks Associate GM Jeff Greenberg was named new General Manager of the Detroit Tigers

Lost in the middle of the Chicago Cubs fighting for a playoff spot along with the Chicago Bears playing defense off-the-field, the Chicago Blackhawks have quietly taken a back seat to all the noise in the city. As they gear up for a new season, one that’ll usher in a new era following the departure of long-time captain Jonathan Toews, general manager Kyle Davidson will be in search of some help in the front office.

The Tigers have named Jeff Greenberg as the 20th General Manager in club history, as announced by President of Baseball Operations, Scott Harris. pic.twitter.com/7pI4eJ64IN — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 21, 2023

The Detroit Tigers named former Blackhawks’ Associate GM Jeff Greenberg as their new general manager Thursday, succeeding former Tigers’ GM Al Avila, who was fired back in August last year. The announcement ends over a decade-long association for Greenberg and Chicago sports, as he previously spent eleven seasons as a member of the Chicago Cubs’ front office prior to his time with the ‘Hawks. It’ll also reunite him with Tigers’ president of baseball operations Scott Harris, who worked for the Cubs from 2012 to 2018.

Greenberg released the following statement after the announcement was made:

“I appreciate what Danny Wirtz, Kyle Davidson and the Blackhawks organization have done for me and my family. We will forever be thankful for the opportunity I was provided with the organization. I know the club is on the right path to success with the leadership they have in place and the vision they are building for the future. I look forward to this new challenge and the Blackhawks will always have a special place in my heart.”

The Blackhawks are Looking Forward to the Future of the Franchise

Greenberg leaves an organization where he played a key part in Kyle Davidson’s plan to completely overhaul the team’s analytics department. Long considered behind the curve in that category, the Blackhawks now have the largest analytics departments in the NHL today. Coupled with the team drafting once-in-a-generation prospect Connor Bedard at No. 1, there’s reason for optimism on the ice again.

The Chicago Blackhawks’ preseason kicks off September 28 at home against the St. Louis Blues. They’ll travel to Pittsburgh and take on the Penguins for the regular season opener October 10.

