BREAKING: Bears linebacker done for season with ankle injury

A fan-favorite Bears linebacker is out for the season

The Chicago Bears are getting ready to play one of their most challenging games on the schedule. The Buffalo Bills will head into Chicago with one other league’s best quarterbacks. A Bears linebacker who had been playing well as Roquan Smith’s replacement will not be able to play Saturday.

According to Adam Hoge with CHGO Sports, undrafted rookie free agent Jack Sanborn is headed to the injured reserve. He will not play again for the Bears this season.

Jack Sanborn is headed to IR with his ankle injury. His season is over. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) December 20, 2022

Sanborn suffered an ankle injury in the second half of the Bears’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15. The Bears appeared to foreshadow terrible news with an injury at linebacker, as they signed a linebacker to the practice squad Tuesday. Sanborn had been getting a lot of attention from Bears players and staff for his play the past month. He’s been compared to Bears’ great Brian Urlacher in the locker room.

