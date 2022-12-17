BREAKING: Chicago Bears add two pass catchers to active roster vs. Eagles

The Chicago Bears added two players to their active roster for Week 15

The Chicago Bears had several pass catchers dealing with injuries this week. The Bears ruled wide receiver, Chase Claypool, out for the Bears’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a knee injury. Tight end Trevon Wesco was ruled out as well. With wide receiver, Darnell Mooney lost for the season due to injury, the Bears needed to add players to the active roster for their game Sunday.

According to a statement by the Bears, wide receiver Nsimba Webster and tight end Jake Tonges have been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.

We have elevated Nsimba Webster and Jake Tonges from the practice squad to the active roster@hyundai | #PHIvsCHIhttps://t.co/IfhM8qxjlA — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 17, 2022

Tonges has played in three games for the Bears this season. He played in Weeks 1, 3, and 4. Tonges has no receptions this season but was targeted one time. The undrafted rookie free agent from California is graded 52.5 overall by Pro Football Focus.

Webster has no stats this season. He appeared in six games for the Bears in 2021. I guess this will be a chance for quarterback Justin Fields to see what he can do with no talent against the NFC’s best team.

