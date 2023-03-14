BREAKING: Chicago Bears Announce Contract For Free Agent Offensive Lineman

The Chicago Bears announced a new contract

The Chicago Bears have been hitting the free agency period hard this week. The Bears agreed to terms with four players to sign deals starting Wednesday. The Bears agreed to terms with an offensive guard, Nate Davis. They announced a new contract for another Bears interior offensive lineman.

According to a statement by the Bears, the team announced the signings of three players from the 2022 roster. Long snapper Patrick Scales and Khari Blasingame earned extensions. Offensive center Dieter Eiselen was tendered by the Bears an exclusive rights free agent, a one-year contract.

We have signed Patrick Scales and Khari Blasingame to extensions & tendered exclusive rights free agent Dieter Eiselen — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 14, 2023

The move was announced by Eiselen’s agent last month but was not officially presented by the Bears until Tuesday. Per the Bears’ statement on Eiselen, he has been with the Bears since 2020:

“Eiselen originally signed with the Bears in 2020 as an undrafted free agent from Yale. The South African native has appeared in 14 games over the past three seasons, all as a reserve: one in 2020, two in 2021 and 11 in 2022.”

