BREAKING: Chicago Bears cut leading preseason wide receiver

The Chicago Bears cut a wide receiver Tuesday

The Chicago Bears wide receiver room has been busy Tuesday. Hours before the trade deadline, reports came out the Bears traded with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. The move made the Bears a little heavy at the position on their roster. So they had to make a cut.

According to a statement by the Bears, the team waived wide receiver, Isaiah Coulter.

#Bears roster move:

We have waived WR Isaiah Coulter. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) November 1, 2022

Coulter was elevated from the Bears’ practice squad before their Week 7 game against the New England Patriots. He received the promotion after Ihmir Smith-Marsette was released. Coulter didn’t see any offensive snaps for the Bears against the Patriots or Dallas Cowboys.

Coulter was productive in the Bears’ 2022 preseason. He was the Bears leading wide receiver with eight receptions for 112 yards. That success did not translate to the regular season. Coulter was drafted by the Houston Texans in the fifth round of the 2020 draft.

