BREAKING: Chicago Bears make roster move at linebacker

The Chicago Bears made a move to bring a linebacker back this season

The Chicago Bears lost a huge part of the defense last week when they traded away All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. The move allowed the Bears more freedom at the trade deadline, which they used to help the offense. The Bears’ defense looked terrible without Smith against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. It appears the Bears will have a little more help on the defense shortly.

According to a statement by the Bears, the team has designated linebacker Matt Adams to return from the injured reserve.

#Bears roster move:

We have designated LB Matt Adams for return from Reserve/Injured. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) November 9, 2022

Per Kevin Fishbain with The Athletic, head coach Matt Eberflus said on Wednesday Adams would be starting his 21-day practice window.

Bears starting the 21-day practice clock for LB Matt Adams, Eberflus says. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) November 9, 2022

Adams, who is on a one-year deal with the Bears, sustained a calf injury against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5. He’s appeared in three games for the Bears this season. Adams has seven total tackles for the Bears. He has a 68.4 rating overall this year by Pro Football Focus. That’s just over 14 points better than Smith, who has a 54.9 rating by PFF for 2022.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE