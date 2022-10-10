BREAKING: Chicago Bears make roster move at WR

The Chicago Bears activate wide receiver off of injured reserve

The Chicago Bears have been waiting since July to see wide receiver, N’Keal Harry, play during the season. Harry sustained an injury in training camp. He returned to practice last week after the Bears activated his 21-day practice window.

According to a statement by the Chicago Bears Monday, the team activated Harry off the injured reserve.

That’s a good sign for the Bears. Quarterback Justin Fields will have another pass catcher to target. He’s currently trying to lead the Bears’ offense with a motley crew of wide receivers, as the team has suffered several injuries. Harry will add more to the Bears’ offense than the passing game. He is known for being helpful as a run blocker.

