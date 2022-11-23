BREAKING: Chicago Bears release depressing injury report

The Chicago Bears have several starters on their injury report

The Chicago Bears are getting pretty beat up by Thanksgiving Weekend. The Bears announced starting offensive lineman Lucas Patrick would be lost for the season. Quarterback Justin Fields was expected to be on it. He is. The bad news is that the Bears’ top two rookies are also on it.

According to the injury report released by the Bears Wednesday, defensive backs Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon did not practice with concussion injuries.

It makes a little more sense why the Bears brought in a defensive back to the practice squad this week. The Bears will hope they can get a few of these guys back before their Week 12 game against the New York Jets.

Bears not practicing Wednesday

DB Jaquan Brisker, concussion

DB Kyler Gordon, concussion

LB Sterling Weatherford, concussion

Bears limited in practice

QB Justin Fields, shoulder

Bears fully participating but on the injury report

OL Teven Jenkins, hip

DB Dane Cruikshank, hamstring

