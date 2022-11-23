BREAKING: Chicago Bears release depressing injury report

The Chicago Bears have several starters on their injury report
The Chicago Bears are getting pretty beat up by Thanksgiving Weekend. The Bears announced starting offensive lineman Lucas Patrick would be lost for the season. Quarterback Justin Fields was expected to be on it. He is. The bad news is that the Bears’ top two rookies are also on it.
According to the injury report released by the Bears Wednesday, defensive backs Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon did not practice with concussion injuries.
#Bears Wednesday Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/DAaF2sD6Iv
— Bears Communications (@BearsPR) November 23, 2022
It makes a little more sense why the Bears brought in a defensive back to the practice squad this week. The Bears will hope they can get a few of these guys back before their Week 12 game against the New York Jets.
Bears not practicing Wednesday
- DB Jaquan Brisker, concussion
- DB Kyler Gordon, concussion
- LB Sterling Weatherford, concussion
Bears limited in practice
- QB Justin Fields, shoulder
Bears fully participating but on the injury report
- OL Teven Jenkins, hip
- DB Dane Cruikshank, hamstring
For More Great Chicago Sports Content
Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE