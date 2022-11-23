Trending
Bears

BREAKING: Chicago Bears lose crucial offensive starter for season

Jordan SiglerBy 1 Min Read
Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears will be without a key piece of the offense

The Chicago Bears have been bitten by the injury bug big time this past month. The Bears lost their best running back, Khalil Herbert, to the injured reserve last week. Quarterback Justin Fields was banged up pretty bad last week against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bears had more bad news to report on Wednesday.

According to Adam Jahns of The Athletic, the Bears will lose starting offensive lineman Lucas Patrick for the season. Patrick recently had surgery on his injured toe. He was injured in the Bears’ Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots. Patrick was later put on the injured reserve.

Patrick had a rough season before the injury. The Bears had him as their starting guard. He had two sacks in six games at the position and finished with a pass-blocking grade of 30.8 by Pro Football Focus. Patrick was moved to his more natural position, center, for the Bears’ game against the Patriots. He did well blocking before his toe injury. The Bears had to move Sam Mustipher back to center after Patricks’ injury. The interior line has not done well since.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
Buildings 1804479 1920

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply