BREAKING: Chicago Bears lose crucial offensive starter for season

The Chicago Bears will be without a key piece of the offense

The Chicago Bears have been bitten by the injury bug big time this past month. The Bears lost their best running back, Khalil Herbert, to the injured reserve last week. Quarterback Justin Fields was banged up pretty bad last week against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bears had more bad news to report on Wednesday.

According to Adam Jahns of The Athletic, the Bears will lose starting offensive lineman Lucas Patrick for the season. Patrick recently had surgery on his injured toe. He was injured in the Bears’ Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots. Patrick was later put on the injured reserve.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said that OL Lucas Patrick had toe surgery and won’t return this season. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) November 23, 2022

Patrick had a rough season before the injury. The Bears had him as their starting guard. He had two sacks in six games at the position and finished with a pass-blocking grade of 30.8 by Pro Football Focus. Patrick was moved to his more natural position, center, for the Bears’ game against the Patriots. He did well blocking before his toe injury. The Bears had to move Sam Mustipher back to center after Patricks’ injury. The interior line has not done well since.

