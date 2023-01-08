(BREAKING) Chicago Bears rookie’s Week 18 status revealed

A Chicago Bears rookie’s status was revealed Sunday morning

The Chicago Bears will play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18 with an empty cupboard. Head coach Matt Eberflus announced early this week that Justin Fields would not play Sunday. The Bears sent three more players to the injured reserve this week. A Chicago Bears rookie’s status was revealed Sunday morning after being listed as questionable on Friday afternoon.

According to a statement by the Bears, Kyler Gordon will be inactive against the Vikings. Gordon was questionable with a groin injury. The Bears rookie showed signs of improvement in the latter half of the season after a slow start. But Gordon backslid against the Detroit Lions last week. He’ll have an offseason to think about that. According to Pro Football Focus, Gordon earned a 49.9 overall grade for his rookie season.

Bears Inactives for Week 18

QB Justin Fields

RB Darrynton Evans

LB Sterling Weatherford

DL Angelo Blackson

DB Kyler Gordon

DB Jaylon Jones

LB Terrell Lewis

