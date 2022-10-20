Trending
Bears

BREAKING: Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report has a shocking revelation Thursday

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Chicago Bears week 7 injury report

The Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report is a unique one

The Chicago Bears had quite a few players fighting the typical NFL bumps and bruises on the team’s injury report in Week 6. Last Wednesday, the Bears’ final practice before their Thursday night loss to the Washington Commanders, the team placed three players on the injury report. Wide receiver N’Keal Harry and defensive backs Dane Cruikshank and Jaylon Johnson were on the list projected to be full participants. The Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report tells a different story.

Harry was inactive for the Bears against the Commanders. General manager Ryan Poles said Harry wasn’t ready for the game against the Commanders. It appears the recently traded Harry should be progressing well enough to play his former team on Monday Night Football.

According to the injury report released Thursday in a statement by the Bears, Harry’s name is no longer on the list. In fact, there isn’t a player on Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report.

The report was a surprise to some Bears beat reporters.

The Bears need all the help they can get. Having a healthy 53-man roster before their game in Week 7 is a good sign as the Bears try to defend “Papa Bear” Halas’ record on a Primetime telecast.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
Buildings 1804479 1920

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply