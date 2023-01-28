BREAKING: Former Chicago Bears WR from 2022 season elevated for AFC Championship Game

A former Chicago Bears WR will be in the AFC Championship Game

The Chicago Bears aren’t anywhere close to being a playoff team, much less a Super Bowl contender. But one player who was on the Bears this season has the opportunity to play in the Super Bowl after being cut by Chicago midseason.

According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC, the Kansas City Chiefs elevated Ihmir Smith-Marsette to the active roster for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

#Chiefs activated Jody Fortson from IR, elevated Marcus Kemp and Ihmir Smith-Marsette, signed La'Mical Perine to practice squad, cut Jerrion Ealy from practice squad — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 28, 2023

Smith-Marsette was signed off waivers by the Bears on September 1st. He was cut by mid-October following a fumble against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 that killed the Bears’ shot at a comeback win over their NFC rival. Not good enough to play for the worst team in the league this season, Smith-Marsette was soon signed to the Chiefs practice squad and will now have a chance to play in the AFC Championship game as the Chiefs battle several injuries at pass-catching positions.

Call it failing upward, if you will.

