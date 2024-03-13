BREAKING: Chicago Bears make major announcement at quarterback

The Chicago Bears made an announcement for the quarterback position on Wednesday afternoon. The Bears have the largest decision of the offseason to make this offseason at quarterback. The Bears will decide between keeping Justin Fields or drafting a quarterback with the No. 1 in April’s draft.

The Chicago Bears signed a quarterback

Per a statement by the Bears, the team agreed to terms with Brett Rypien. The deal is for one season with Chicago.

We have agreed to terms with Brett Rypien on a one-year contract. Welcome to 312, @brettryp! — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 13, 2024

Rypien is familiar with Shane Waldron’s offense

Rypien played for new Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron with the Seattle Seahawks last season. The Seahawks signed Rypien last November and spent a month in Waldron’s offense before he Rypien signed with the New York Jets in December.

The Denver Broncos signed Rypien as an undrafted free agent in 2019. The Bosie State product stayed with the Broncos through the 2022 season before being passed around like a hot potato last season.

Rypien is 98/169 passing for 950 yards, four touchdowns, and nine interceptions in his NFL career.

