Candace Parker of the Chicago Sky is recognized for her sterling effort during the course of the regular season of the WNBA.

Chicago Sky forward, Candace Parker has emerged one of the select players to make the highly coveted All WNBA First-Team for the 2022 season.



The list is highlighted by regular season MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, A’ja Wilson of Las Vegas Aces. Also on the team are Breanna Stewart of Seattle Storm, Phoenix Mercury’s Skylar Diggins-Smith and Aces’ Kelsey Plum.

Parker, a two-time MVP, had an impressive season, averaging 13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 32 games while shooting 45.8 percent from the floor and 31.1 percent from deep.



The 36-year-old earned her seventh career All-Star selection this year and her second straight, the first time she earned back-to-back All-Star selections since 2013 and 2014.

The 🐐#LVFL Candace Parker has been named to the All WNBA First Team for the 2022 season! pic.twitter.com/ncDl3hl3ft — Lady Vols Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) September 17, 2022

This marks Parker’s 10th career All-WNBA selection.



Parker currently ranks No. 1 all-time in playoff total rebounds with 610, No. 1 all-time in playoff defensive rebounds with 485, No. 2 in all-time regular season defensive rebounds at 2,765 behind Sylvia Fowles at 2,874, No. 2 in all-time playoff steals with 108 and No. 2 in all-time playoff blocks at 117.

