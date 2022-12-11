Platinum Glove winner, Carlos Correa is attracting interest from MLB teams

The interest from MLB teams per the expertise of two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa is heating up.



According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, there at least three teams, namely – the Chicago Cubs, New York Giants and Minnesota Twins, are in the mix for the services of the 31-year old.

Giants, Twins, Cubs are among teams in on Carlos Correa, who has the advantages of being a little younger than Bogaerts and Turner and also having no qualifying offer — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 10, 2022

The Cubs are known to be ready to make a big splash as they look to turn the corner. The Twins had Correa last season and would love to have him back. The Giants seem to have a ton of money burning a hole in their pockets, too, and lost out on Aaron Judge and several others so far in the offseason.



Correa spent the 2022 season with the Twins, hitting .291 with 22 home runs and 64 RBI.



There’s a very good chance that Correa will receive a lucrative deal in free agency. Fellow shortstops Xander Bogaerts and Trea Turner already secured long-term contracts.



Bogarts received an 11-year, $280 million contract from the Padres, while the Phillies signed Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract.



Given the aforementioned deals so far this winter, it’s reasonable to believe Correa gets at least 10 years with around $350 million or more wherever he ends up for the forthcoming season.







