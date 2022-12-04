The Chicago Cubs are expected to pursue Xander Bogaerts heavily in free agency

The Chicago Cubs have emerged the most linked to longtime Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts.



According to Marino Pepén, who covers the Red Sox, the Cubs are not only strongly interested in Bogaerts, but they are preparing to offer him a contract some time this week.

The #Cubs are showing a lot of interest in Xander Bogaerts, per @Marino_Pepen. — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) December 4, 2022

Bogaerts, coming off a 5.8 bWAR season with the Sox, is a five-time Silver Slugger recipient, four-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion. Having just turned 30, but would be a major upgrade for a Cubs team looking to turn the corner on its latest rebuilding effort.



He opted out of the remaining three years of his deal with the Red Sox after hitting .307/.377/.456 with 15 home runs and 73 RBIs in 2022. He earned his fifth Silver Slugger award while also being named a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop.



The Red Sox initially signed Bogaerts in 2010 as an international free agent out of Aruba. He was teammates with Cubs manager David Ross from 2013-14 with the Red Sox.





