The Chicago Bears may need a quarterback heading into the 2024 NFL draft but one special prospect may be too good to pass up.

The 2024 NFL draft will be loaded with offensive tackle prospects, and quarterback prospects with loads of game experience. One special prospect may be far too good to pass up heading into the 2024 NFL draft, Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is a 6-foot-4 205-pound wide receiver prospect who looks like he could be on the same level of size, skill and athleticism as Randy Moss. In 2022 with CJ Stroud as his quarterback Harrison Jr. had 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns and through 10 games of 2023 Harrison Jr. has 59 receptions for 1063 yards and 12 touchdowns. That pace is better than his 2022 totals with a brand new QB under center.

The Bears have had NFL scouts at two of Harrison Jr.’s more high-profile match ups.

NFL teams with scouts at tonight’s Ohio State/Wisconsin game: Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders https://t.co/T18F9RvfuM — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) October 28, 2023

The Bears had scouts in attendance at the Ohio State Wisconsin game where Harrison went off for six catches 123 yards and two touchdowns. That however may not be as impressive as his performance from the week prior going up against Kalen King how is currently grading out as a first round pick for the 2024 NFL draft. Going up against King Harrison went off for one of his biggest games of his career 11 catches 162 yards and a touchdown.

Not to be outdone however Harrison Jr racked up three touchdowns on seven catches for 142 yards against Michigan State this past Saturday. So as Harrison Jr because to stack one impressive game after another as the regular season winds down to a conclusion it will be interesting to see if the Buckeyes can beat Michigan to get into the college football playoff.

Adding Harrison Jr. next to DJ Moore would be the best thing the Bears could do for any quarterback. If they do the wrong thing and retain Justin Fields, they would clearly be able to avoid picking up Fields’ fifth year option by clearly putting Fields in position to have Moore and Harrison Jr. to throw to.

More importantly would be the chance of adding another QB among Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Shedeur Sanders, Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr and JJ McCarthy who are all among the top-50 prospects according to ProFootball Focus’ 2024 NFL draft big board.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE