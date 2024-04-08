One major offseason move is helping the Chicago Bears attract top free agents

The Chicago Bears have enacted a major culture shift in only two seasons. Thanks to Ryan Poles, Kevin Warren, and crew, the Bears are starting to look like the Bears of old, a team focused on winning. Around the NFL, the way players see the Chicago Bears organization is shifting. Instead of being a second thought, the Bears are starting to be considered a top destination for free agents.

The reason the Justin Fields trade played out perfectly

Former Cub Jerry Harrison Jr of NBC Sports Chicago reported why the Justin Fields trade makes the Chicago Bears an extremely attractive destination for players.

Harrison Jr explains that the way Ryan Poles handled the Justin Fields trade is appealing to other NFL players. The trade showed the rest of the league that Poles has a player-first approach. Players highly value that when looking for a team to play for.

“So in turn Ryan Poles says you know what, I’m going to do what is best for Justin fields. Even if it hurts us a little bit. And I really believe this is going to allow players the ability to come and play for Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears because they do right by a player. Everyone knows now that the Bears had better offers for Justin Fields earlier. But they decided to do right by Justin fields. He wanted to go to Pittsburgh. And Ryan poles obliged him and Ryan Poles was able to trade him to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Who I think is the perfect fit for Justin. I know Justin is going to thrive there, Mike Tomlin and that staff is going to give him every opportunity to succeed. And when Justin gets in there, because he’s going to get in there, he’s going to hit the ground running.”

Having a GM who has a player first mindset is a big factor in attracting free agents. Players want to play for organizations like that long term, not just short term.

The Justin Fields trad signaled to all NFL players, “if you come play for the Chicago Bears, we will take care of you once your time here is up.” That can be the difference between two teams. One team may offer more money, but the Bears are willing to offer post job security. Trading a player where he wants to go, within reason of course.

Ryan Poles has made good move after good move. Now that the roster has come together, it’s time to get results on the field. The Chicago Bears culture seems to be improving an a nearly daily basis. If that continues into the season, the Bears are sitting pretty.

