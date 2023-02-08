One NFL analyst believes the Chicago Bears will be aggressive this offseason targeting a few spots

The Chicago Bears have a number of needs this offseason and with the most cap in the league, they should be able to address the majority of those needs.

One unit on the roster that is a must to be addressed is the offensive line. The Bears were very inconsistent on the offensive line despite adding Lucas Patrick, Dakota Dozier, Michael Schofield and Riley Reiff as free agents. They also drafted Braxton Jones and Ja’Tyre Carter while welcoming back Sam Mustipher, Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom.

But of that group, only Jenkins and Jones really stood out.

As we inch closer and closer to free agency, one NFL analyst believes the Bears will address the offensive line and be aggressive in doing so. Here’s what Peter King told NBC Sports’ Josh Schrock about how he sees the Bears attacking the offseason:

“My gut feeling is that Ryan Poles, I think he’s going to look at two positions aggressively. One is wide receiver and the other is various spots on the offensive line.”

Chicago Bears have plenty of needs

The other need that King mentioned there is wide receiver. The Bears lack a true number one receiver for quarterback Justin Fields but the options just aren’t there in free agency to address that. Instead, the Bears may have to look at the trade market with names like Tee Higgins, DeAndre Hopkins and more being floated around.

Fixing the offensive line and adding more weapons at wide receiver will be the priority for Ryan Poles this offseason. If he can somehow find multiple starters that are good at both spots, the Bears should be better next season.

That also means we could see a big jump in Justin Fields’ play as well. And thats the goal for the Chicago Bears as we get ready for the 2023 offseason.

