The Detroit Lions ran their fair share of trick plays in recent years.

Some of them worked, and some of them ended in disaster, such as a Jameson Williams interception in the Lions’ NFC Divisional Playoff loss to the Washington Commanders.

So, there is reason to believe that new Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson might try to import some of those trick plays into the playbook right away.

Not so fast.

Ben Johnson opens up about possibly running trick plays with the Bears

During a recent appearance on 670 The Score, Johnson cautioned that it might take some time to build up the Bears’ offense to the point it can effectively start throwing trick plays at opposing defenses.

There might be a time, though, perhaps sooner rather than later that Johnson fully opens up his bag of tricks.

“All the bells and whistles, those are fun,” Johnson said. “Those are fun for the fans. And I’ll tell the guys this as well: We are in the entertainment industry, and we are entertainers on game day. That’s part of it. We’re competitors, and we need to win, but also, let’s have a little fun while we’re doing it. So, that’s a big portion of it. But none of it can be done unless the fundamentals are really hammered home. That will be our challenge here.

“How far can we push the fun part, the trick plays, all that stuff? I’d love to get to it. But we’ll see what our guys can handle, what they can do well. End of the day, we’re going to do things that we trust our players to do.”

How quickly Johnson is able to see that the Bears’ players can be fundamentally sound remains to be seen. Perhaps, Johnson will see that the offense has made strides as early as training camp, or early in the season. But, it sure sounds like trick plays are going to be a privilege rather than an immediate point of emphasis in the Bears’ offense.

