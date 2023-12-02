Former Chicago Bears WR Brandon Marshall sticks up for Justin Fields, blames coaching staff for poor season

It’s almost time to start thinking about the offseason if you’re a Chicago Bears fan. Once again, this roster has underperformed and underwhelmed after they received hype going into the season. With two top picks at stake for the Bears, the NFL draft will likely be their focus in the coming weeks.

Regardless of how the season has gone, the team has an important next couple of weeks. Sitting at 4-8, the Bears currently reside in the cellar of the NFC North, and have little hope to make anything out of this year in terms of playoff success. So, you may be asking, why are the last 5 games of this season “important”?

Justin Fields.

The question is simple. Do the Bears chose to move on from the Justin Fields experiment, or will they give him another year to develop? If you ask the fanbase, based on what I’ve seen, it’s pretty split down the middle. Some want him gone, some think he’s been destined for failure with this abysmal coaching staff.

Statistically, it’s been tough for Fields to get going. He’s only appeared in 8 games, winning just 2, while throwing for 12 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He’s also ran one in as well. The blame for another poor Chicago Bears season can be pointed in many directions, Fields included.

However, former Chicago Bears wide out Brandon Marshall stuck up for Fields in a recent podcast appearance, going on a NSFW rant about the coaching staff, and Fields not being in the position to succeed. Marshall joined the Barstool Sports podcast, Pardon My Take, to share his raw thoughts regarding the situation. You can watch the whole thing, here.

Former Chicago Bears receiver Brandon Marshall said he loves Bears fans but has a message to them: “Leave fucking Justin Fields alone. Leave Justin alone. Get the coaching system right. Justin is special. Put him in the right situation. Leave him alone.” (Via @PardonMyTake) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) December 1, 2023

While Justin Fields hasn’t necessarily progressed in the way many fans wish he had by now, he certainly deserves some grace. The coaching staff has been some of the worst in the NFL, the organization as a whole seems to be in a funk, and the talent around him (exception D.J. Moore) has also failed to rise to the occasion.

Should the Chicago Bears move on from Justin Fields?

While moving on from Fields would not be a sure-fire fix to all their issues, it has to be something this organization is considering at the very least. The Bears could look to trade him in the offseason and try to maximize his value if they do indeed go this route.

I understand what Marshall is saying here. Many share this opinion with him. But, the NFL is a cut throat league that has little empathy for players who fail to win games. And Fields has done just that.

In order to completely shut down this talk, he needs to win more football games for the Chicago Bears. Plain and simple. Even if he does end the season on a strong note, it’s still no sure thing that GM Ryan Poles won’t draft a QB early. I have them taking one in my own mock draft, which you can read here if you’d like.

