The Athletic’s Dianna Russini has been a reliable source on NFL happenings for years now. Especially when it comes to what is going on behind the scenes. On Saturday, she wrote an article about what she is hearing around the NFL in week 13. In her article, Russini chronicled what she has been hearing about the Chicago Bears, specifically the role Kevin Warren will play this offseason and moving forward.

“(Kevin) Warren has a strong hand in football operations and will have a significant role in the potential firings, hirings, and decisions at the quarterback position.”

Russini went on to describe how Warren’s position has evolved. She explains that he is in his first year and was not able to take full advantage of the offseason last year.

“In terms of the power and the control there, Kevin Warren has been brought in there,” Russini said on The Herd. “He really started doing the work in Chicago. He was hired in January but really in April. So he’s really trying to take that time to take a look at all of it — the quarterback position, the coaching staff — and really try to make an unemotional decision into how he sees the Chicago Bears organization.

Russini predicts the Bears to be looking for a QB in the draft

Ryan Poles and George McCaskey’s input does still matter, but Kevin Warren will have the final say. That means at QB, head coach or what to do with the Bears draft picks, Warren will be the final vote. Personnel decisions going forward sound like they will be a collaborative effort with Warren able to approve or veto.

“From staying on that story and following it all season long, and obviously having those conversations, I do see Chicago not only moving on from their head coach, but I do see them getting back in the quarterback market.”

The Bears will have the number one pick in the 2024 NFL draft. As long as Carolina does not win more games than Arizona and New England this season. Which is looking likely, Carolina is awful.

The Bears also currently have the number four overall pick, which is their own. Caleb Williams and Drake Maye will both be available to the Bears at number one. They are far and ahead the best QB prospects in the upcoming draft. Should Warren decide to draft a QB he will have his pick of the two best QB’s in the draft.

What all this Kevin Warren talk means

Warren’s reported power over the Bears organization changes things. Poles has been a steady supporter of Matt Eberflus. Where does Kevin Warren stand on him? Poles also stuck with Fields at quarterback this season, opting not to draft a new one. Is Warren confident in Fields, or does he want to move on?

Russini believes the Bears will move off both Eberflus and Fields. Which would mean the Bears staff their third new head coach in just four years. It would also end Fields’ three-year tenure in Chicago, likely motivating the Bears to trade him elsewhere. Are those moves the right call for the organization?

Hopefully Kevin Warren has the answers, because those are now his decisions to make.

