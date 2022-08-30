Trending
Chicago Bears cut preseason sack leader in surprising move

Chicago Bears cut Trevon Coley
The Chicago Bears make a tough decision on the defensive line

The Chicago Bears made another difficult decision Tuesday as they trimmed the roster before the 53-man cutdown deadline. Reports revealed that the Bears made a surprising decision at the defensive end position. Even a terrific performance in preseason games couldn’t save Trevon Coley.

Coley looked dominant for the Bears in the preseason. He also had multiple tackles for a loss and hits on the quarterback. Coley has been bounced around the league since he joined the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

Coley had a lot of names ahead of him on the depth chart before training camp. But his performance on the field seemed to indicate he had a chance to make the team. It’ll be interesting to see what team will claim him off waivers.

Coley’s best season came in 2017 for the Cleveland Browns. He played in 15 games and recorded two sacks, and had one fumble recovery. For his career, Coley has 100 total tackles and 3.5 sacks. It appears as if Coley can still find ways to put pressure on the quarterback. It is likely fans will see him in another uniform this season. Just not for the Chicago Bears.

