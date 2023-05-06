REPORT: Chicago Bears give disappointing injury update on Darnell Mooney

Quarterback Justin Fields is hoping to springboard the Chicago Bears’ passing attack this season after a lackluster 2022 campaign, and a coach recently gave a crucial update on a player who is expected to be a big piece of the scheme. The Bears have an exciting starting trio of wide receivers in D.J. Moore, Chase Claypool, and Darnell Mooney. How good the offense is could depend on how healthy the wide receiver corps can be this season.

Mooney sustained an ankle injury last November that required surgery. He was the Bears leading wide receiver at the time of the injury. The Bears placed Mooney on injured reserve, and there haven’t been too many updates on his rehab.

The Chicago Bears offer an update on Darnell Mooney

According to Courtney Cronin with ESPN, wide receiver coach Tyke Tolbert gave an update on Mooney’s status. Tolbert said he “hopes” Mooney is back for training camp:

“[Mooney’s] great with his rehab. He’s running right now. He’s doing well…His attitude has been great. He’s in here every single day.”

Bears WR coach Tyke Tolbert w/ an update on Darnell Mooney, who is recovering from an ankle injury sustained Week 12 last season: "He's great with his rehab. He's running right now. He's doing well…His attitude has been great. He's in here every single day." — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) May 6, 2023

Tolbert says he "certainly hopes" that Mooney will be back by training camp. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) May 6, 2023

Mooney’s recovery timeline is much different than what head coach Matt Eberflus indicated in January. Eberflus believed Mooney would be back at some capacity by OTAs. Now it appears the Bears’ offense could have to wait a couple more months before Mooney can get in practice reps with Moore and Claypool.

Fortunately for Mooney and the Bears, he has already gone through OTAs and training camp in 2022. Mooney should be much more familiar with the offense and not as behind as Claypool was when he was traded to the Bears last November.

Mooney is coming into the 2023 season on the last year of his contract. He has no reason to risk prolonging the injury into the regular season by pushing himself too early this spring.

Moore and Claypool should open up the field for an already explosive Mooney this season. He could be a lot of fun to watch this season when fully healthy.

