The Chicago Bears are putting rookies through their first practices in the NFL at their minicamp this weekend, but the front office is looking ahead to OTAs with a new signing to help the offense and special teams.

The Bears are looking to be much more lethal in the passing game this season. The additions of wide receiver D.J. Moore and offensive tackle Darnell Wright were a big help for quarterback Justin Fields. They gave him a tight end, Robert Tonyan, in free agency. They added another tight end to the roster Saturday.

The Chicago Bears sign a veteran tight end

According to Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network, the Bears signed Stephen Carlson to a one-year deal.

The #Bears are signing veteran TE Stephen Carlson to a one-year contract, sources tell me and @RapSheet. The former #Browns tight end worked out at Chicago’s minicamp this weekend. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 6, 2023

Carlson was an underfed free agent out of Princeton who signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2019. He was with the e Browns through the 2021 season. He sustained an ACL injury in August of 2021 and was placed on injured reserve. Carlson did not play for any team in 2022.

Carlson started in seven games for the Browns. He has six receptions for 62 yards and one touchdown. Carlson was used heavily for the Browns’ special teams. He logged 449 special teams snaps with the Browns and scored a two-point conversion on a blocked extra-point kick against the Dallas Cowboys.

New #Bears TE Stephen Carlson made a heads up play on a blocked kick. Scooped it up and converted a two-point play when he was with the Browns. pic.twitter.com/isIvXPrPyS — Jordan Sigler (@JordanSig) May 6, 2023

Carlson will likely get his best shot at playing time on the Bears’ special teams. But the Bears are weak at tight end after Cole Kmet and Robert Tonyan. Tonyan isn’t known as a great blocking tight end, and if Carlson can show his physicality this summer, he could have a chance to earn some playing time for the offense in the regular season.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected] To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE