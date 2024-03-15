Chicago Bears News: Former NFL legend Deion Sanders thinks Caleb Williams wouldn’t like cold weather in Chicago

As the NFL offseason hits its full stride, the Chicago Bears are making plenty of moves to try and take this organization in the right direction. Trading for guys like former All-Pro Keenan Allen, and signing players like DeAndre Swift have showed this fanbase that the front office is trying to put together a winning formula in Chicago.

However, one major part of this operation will be how the Chicago Bears decide to use their number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The overwhelming majority of people think they’ll take QB Caleb Williams from USC to try and turn this franchise around, while trading current starter Justin Fields.

Not everyone agrees with this sentiment, including some former NFL players, and current members of the media. Some think they should run it back with Fields again after all the improvements to the roster.

There seems to be a trend with veteran athletes who like to take shots at the newer generation, or next class of players. The latest is former NFL legend and current coach for the Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders, who took time on SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio with Chris Russo to discuss how his son Sheduer Sanders would do in cold weather if he was drafted to a colder city.

Deion said, “I don’t want my kid [Sanders] going nowhere cold next year. He grew up in Texas. He played in Jackson, played in Colorado. Season’s over before it gets cold in Colorado. I’m just thinking way ahead. I don’t want that for him.”

He also mentioned Caleb Williams potentially being drafted by the Chicago Bears, and what that may look like in the “cold” weather, and how it may impact his play on the Bears.

“Let me tell you something that I have a problem with,” Deion told Russo. “And this kid can flat out play, I think he’s the best one on the board this year for sure. A kid that’s coming from California for the last couple years, right? And went to Oklahoma. That’s not terribly cold. Chicago’s cold, man. You gotta think about that kind of stuff when you’re taking a young man. Like see, when you take a guy from Ohio State and you bring him to Chicago, OK, I could understand that. But from California to Chicago? Not only that, they added what? One or two more games in the NFL. Seventeen games. Come on, man. You gotta factor in that stuff. That stuff matters.

If drafted by the Chicago Bears, will Caleb Williams be able to play in the cold weather?

Personally, I think this is a silly narrative that gets brought up when talking about playing in Chicago.

They’re plenty of cold NFL cities that employ players who came from warm weather environments in college. Are we acting like Chicago is a frozen tundra? Teams like Buffalo, New England, Pittsburgh, Kansas City, and Green Bay all deal with it as well. Not to mention the two New York teams.

As for Caleb Williams, this is a guy who was born and raised in Washington D.C. It gets cold there too, plenty cold. If Williams is as good as we think he could be, the weather will not be a factor in his play. Especially in Chicago, where it only gets cold at the end of the season and in the playoffs.

Again, it’s a silly narrative. There’s lots of other reason to take, or not to take Williams with the first pick.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE