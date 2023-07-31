Chicago Bears Named as Potential Spot for Jonathan Taylor, per Bleacher Report

The running back market has taken a major shift over the past few years, and not in favor of the backs. There’s been lots of talk about how disgruntled running backs across the league are wanting to be paid more, and how they think the position has lost its value.

The most recent back to voice his concerns and formally request a trade is Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts. Taylor, 24, is one of the leagues best backs and is trying to comeback after an injury-riddled 2022 season.

Before that he was named a first team All-Pro at the RB position, after having an incredible season in 2021, where he ran for 1800 yards and 18 touchdowns. Taylor had solidified himself as one of the premier running backs in football.

However, this year he’s been vocal about wanting a big contract in 2024 when his rookie deal expires. Just last night, Colts outspoken owner Jim Irsay had some harsh words for the former Wisconsin Badger regarding his contract situation.

“If I die tonight and Jonathan Taylor is out of the league, no one’s gonna miss us,” Irsay said. “The league goes on. We know that. The National Football [League] rolls on. It doesn’t matter who comes and who goes, and it’s a privilege to be a part of it.”

In a way, he’s not wrong. However it’s an odd way to word it and surely won’t go over well with Taylor’s camp. To no one’s surprise, it didn’t, and he formally requested a trade last night after the comments went public. This prompted many sites to speculate what a trade may look like, and which teams would be the best fit.

One of those sites was Bleacher Report, and writer Francisco Rosa wrote about four potential teams who may be a good spot for Taylor. The Chicago Bears were named the first possible target. Here’s what he said about the matter.

After losing David Montgomery in free agency, the Chicago Bears have a couple of talented but mostly unproven players at running back in Khalil Herbert and D’Onta Foreman. Taylor would be an immediate upgrade over either of them.

Rosa also mentions the Chicago Bears as one of the few teams who will potentially have the cap space to re-sign Taylor after this season, making it a more sensible move for Chicago as it wouldn’t be a one year rental. He add’s that he’ll also thrive in a run-oriented offense that already has a major rushing weapon in Justin Fields.

Should the Chicago Bears trade for Jonathan Taylor?

Personally I’d give Irsay a call. Maybe you’ll catch him at the right time, and he gives him away for a low price. The potential trio of Taylor-Herbert-Johnson sounds pretty inviting to me. He probably wouldn’t warrant a ton of capital in exchange, as the value of a RB is quickly diminishing.

On the other hand, does this offense necessarily want him? With Fields having multiple weapons in the pass game now, and early reports out of camp being very positive, it’s not a move they have to make.

Successful teams DO need a good rushing attack, but in a passing league, it’s certainly not the primary focus as it once was. As long as a team has a solid offensive line, respectable pass game, and decent run schemes; it seems they can turn any back into a good one. Just look at the last few Super Bowl winning teams.

What do you think about the possibility of adding Jonathan Taylor to the squad?

