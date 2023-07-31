The Chicago Bears start off week by doing some roster moves

As the second week of training camp begins, the Chicago Bears will look to build off a solid first few days of the season.

Reports were mostly good coming out of camp last week, as reporters and beat writers around the league praised the Bears new-look offense.

However, the same can’t be said for all the players, as some roster moves were made this bright and early this morning. The Chicago Bears waived rookie UDFA WR Thyrick Pitts, and then later went on to sign third year tight end Jared Pinkney.

Minor moves to say the least, as Pitts will likely join another teams’ camp and be out of consideration for a Bears practice squad spot.

Apparently, he didn’t show enough to stick around in an already very packed wide receiver room. It’ll be interesting to see who makes the cut towards the end.

As for Pinkey, he’ll do his best to compete for a special teams’ spot, as he’s not much of an offensive weapon after spending a few years in the NFL already.

Expect more moves to come in the next few weeks, as GM Ryan Poles seems extremely active in all aspects.

