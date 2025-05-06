The Chicago Bears entered the 2025 NFL Draft with a clear need at running back. Leaving the even with just seventh-rounder Kyle Monangai, it’s fair to say that the Bears still have room to add at the position.

Chicago has been tied to free agent running backs such as Nick Chubb and JK Dobbins. Both offer potential, but they each come with significant injury histories. While the Bears need rushing help, they’d be gambling on either veteran runner staying healthy and producing over a full 17-game season.

Instead, the Bears could turn to the trade market to find head coach Ben Johnson a new weapon. As franchises cut down to 53 players, more and more names will become available. That includes Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr, who Ben Standig of The Athletic thinks could make for a Bears trade target.

“The running back free-agent market is picked over. Four-time Pro Bowler Nick Chubb has played only 10 games since 2022 due to a series of injuries,” Standig wrote. “Jamaal Williams’ past two seasons in New Orleans suggest that his top gear is behind him, but his career path connected with Washington assistant general manager Lance Newmark and running backs coach Anthony Lynn in Detroit.”

“Meanwhile, two of Robinson’s coaches in Washington, Randy Jordan (Tennessee Titans) and Eric Bieniemy (Chicago Bears), head running back rooms with incomplete depth charts,” Standig concluded.

It’s important to note that Standig called Robinson a, “surprise,” trade candidate. He ended his piece saying it’s likely the running back remains in Washington. However, Robinson’s footing isn’t as strong as it once was with the Commanders. If the franchise decides to change gear and move on, Chicago can land their running back while Washington recoups some draft picks.

How Brian Robinson Jr affects Chicago Bears

Robinson has been a difference maker in Washington ever since entering the league in 2022. Over 41 career games, he has run for 2,329 yards and 15 touchdowns. While he hasn’t broken 1,000 yards rushing in a season yet, Robinson has been a consistent force with the Commanders.

During the 2024 campaign, the running back set new career-highs in rushing yardage (799), touchdowns (eight) and yards per carry (4.3). While the Commanders brought in Austin Ekeler, Robinson remained a key part of the offense, earning 187 carries.

The only area he fell short in was the receiving game, making 20 grabs for 159 scoreless yards. But in 2023, Robinson had 36 receptions for 368 yards and four touchdowns. Perhaps the addition of Ekeler eliminated Robinson from the pass game. But it’s still a skill Johnson would want to maximize.

In Chicago, Robinson would form a running back tandem with current starter D’Andre Swift. They would both have versatile roles, with Robinson taking on a bit more of the running work. Johnson has proven he knows how to scheme up a successful rushing attack. He’d be counting on the combo of Johnson and Swift to help quarterback Caleb Williams and the entire offense move forward.

The entire reason Robinson’s name is on the trade block is because he is a fee agent after the 2025 campaign. If the Bears traded for him, they’d need to sign him to an extension. It could be costly, at least for a running back, as Robinson is just 26-years-old. But at the same time, Chicago and Johnson will have found their lead running back for the foreseeable future.

While it may be a pipe dream for now, the Commanders don’t want Robinson to walk away for nothing. If it’s clear extension talks aren’t progressing, they could give Ryan Poles and the Bears a call.

Chicago Bears connected to former Los Angeles Chargers running back Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE