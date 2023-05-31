Chicago Bears fans buzzing after Matt Eberflus’ free agency announcement

The Chicago Bears could use depth at a few positions this offseason. Fans had an idea of who they wanted Wednesday afternoon after head coach Matt Eberflus announced where he and the front office are regarding free agency this offseason.

General manager Ryan Poles has hinted the Bears are interested in trading or signing a free-agent defensive end this offseason. The Bears could add another wide receiver, like, DeAndre Hopkins, to fill out the offense if the team wants to make a run in the playoffs this season. Eberflus told reporters in his press conference Wednesday that the Bears are interested in “a lot of” free agents.

Chicago Bears fans respond to Matt Eberflus’ comments

Bears fans responded to Eberflus’ remarks not long after the press conference Wednesday. Many Bears fans have one free agent, in particular, they’re excited about, Yannick Ngakoue. (Here’s a breakdown of how Ngakoue might fit with the Bears and why they should be cautious about signing him.) A few fans mentioned Hopkins and Leonard Floyd. Here are the best takes on Bears fans wanting help added to the roster.

Yannick and floyd 👀👀👀 https://t.co/Ny1pk2YcMe — Steven Rickman Jr (@RickmanJ1) May 31, 2023

Is this guy one of em? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Pl1Pa8QwGb — JF1Bears4Ever (@JF1Bears4Ever) May 31, 2023

Leonard Floyds return will be special https://t.co/3qJbAGO9In — 2 weeks until NFL talk (@PaulTweetz2Much) May 31, 2023

DHop and Yannik — Luke McClearen (@lukemcclearen29) May 31, 2023

Do i sense a Yannick signing after the Ota period — Eric Brooks (@EricBro87391238) May 31, 2023

Ngaquoe and Justin Houston soon cometh https://t.co/WuU2llZelf — 💫💥Real Essex Veteran🏁🏁 (@nolimit_bj078) May 31, 2023

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE