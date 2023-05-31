Trending
Chicago Bears fans buzzing after Matt Eberflus’ free agency announcement

Jordan Sigler
yannick ngakoue Chicago Bears
Photo courtesy of Sports Illustrated

The Chicago Bears could use depth at a few positions this offseason. Fans had an idea of who they wanted Wednesday afternoon after head coach Matt Eberflus announced where he and the front office are regarding free agency this offseason.

General manager Ryan Poles has hinted the Bears are interested in trading or signing a free-agent defensive end this offseason. The Bears could add another wide receiver, like, DeAndre Hopkins, to fill out the offense if the team wants to make a run in the playoffs this season. Eberflus told reporters in his press conference Wednesday that the Bears are interested in “a lot of” free agents.

Chicago Bears fans respond to Matt Eberflus’ comments

Bears fans responded to Eberflus’ remarks not long after the press conference Wednesday. Many Bears fans have one free agent, in particular, they’re excited about, Yannick Ngakoue. (Here’s a breakdown of how Ngakoue might fit with the Bears and why they should be cautious about signing him.) A few fans mentioned Hopkins and Leonard Floyd. Here are the best takes on Bears fans wanting help added to the roster.

Buildings 1804479 1920

