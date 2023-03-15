Chicago Bears Former 1st-Round Player Leaving For Patriots in Free Agency

Chicago Bears offensive lineman heading to New England

The Chicago Bears are set to lose an offensive lineman after one season with the team. The Bears have agreed to sign five players in free agency this week, but several players on the 2022 roster will leave for greener pastures. Running back David Montgomery is headed to Detroit, and a former first-round offensive lineman is going to the New England Patriots.

According to Dianna Russini with ESPN, the Patriots are set to sign offensive tackle Riley Reiff.

The Patriots are expected to sign OT Riley Reiff, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 15, 2023

Reiff was signed by the Bears in July ahead of the 2022 season. He was drafted by the Lions with the 23rd overall selection in the 2012 NFL Draft. Reiff has spent time with every team in the NFC North but the Green Bay Packers. Reiff played in 542 snaps for the Bears in 2022. He was graded 64.3 overall for his play by Pro Football Focus. Reiff gave up three sacks out of his 293 passing snaps.

The Bears are currently in the market for an offensive tackle. Orlando Brown Jr. is a strong candidate still available.

