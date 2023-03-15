BREAKING: Chicago Bears to sign running back in free agency after losing David Montgomery

Chicago Bears agree to terms with running back

Tuesday was a much more boring day in free agency for the Chicago Bears than Monday. The Bears signed four players on Monday and didn’t agree to a running back’s terms until late in the evening. The news broke after reports came out that David Montgomery was set to join the Detroit Lions on a three-year deal. The Bears were linked to offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., but the negotiations appear to be dragging.

According to Adam Schefter with ESPN, Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer should sign a two-year deal for a maximum of $4.5 million in Chicago.

More running back movement: Former Seahawks’ RB Travis Homer is signing a two-year deal worth a maximum of $4.5 million with the Chicago Bears, per his agent Spencer Cannold. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

Homer won’t replace Montgomery as the Bears’ featured back. One would assume the Bears will use Khalil Herbert as the number one back and go by committee. There are still running back options via trade or draft in April.

Homer was used in the Seahawks’ passing game. He will leave Seattle after four seasons where he had 464 receiving yards and 453 rushing yards. This could be helpful for quarterback Justin Fields, who will need a check-down target next fall.

