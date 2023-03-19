Chicago Bears Linked To All Pro Offensive Weapon To Replace David Montgomery

The Chicago Bears are linked to an All-Pro running back

The Chicago Bears are moving on from David Montgomery, and NFL analysts have a new player in mind that could fill his role next season. Montgomery was signed to the Detroit Lions last week after the Bears failed to reach a long-term agreement with the 25-year-old running back. The Bears signed two running backs last week but could still look to improve their backfield for 2023.

The Bears will have Khalil Herbert returning next season. Herbert ran well but struggled with pass blocking in the early season. However, he showed improvement there in the second half of the season. The team signed D’Onte Forman to a one-year contract this season. Forman and Herbert should be used as a committee to run the ball.

Travis Homer, who signed a two-year deal, is an option likely to be used as a pass-catching back. The Bears appear to be moving on from failed draft experiment Trestan Ebner. (Undrafted rookie free agent De’Montre Tuggle was a bust last season as well.)

As of now, the Bears’ backfield will be efficient, although not flashy with star power. But the Bears could bring in a crafty veteran this offseason. Pro Football Focus recently linked Ezekiel Elliott to Chicago after it was announced last week he’d been released by the Dallas Cowboys:

Where will Zeke Elliott play in 2023? pic.twitter.com/MIKQ4vPOj2 — PFF (@PFF) March 18, 2023

Would the Bears sign Ezekiel Elliott?

The Bears are an odd choice for Elliott to be linked to after last week’s running back signings. Elliott, a 2016 All-Pro, has seen his production decline in recent seasons, and it’s reported he could be signed for as cheap as $5 million a season with incentives. Of the four options PFF tweeted, the Los Angeles Chargers make the most sense on the surface, as Elliott would pair up with his former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

The Bears could look to bring in the 228-pound Elliott as a blocker. PFF grades him high as a run blocker and for running the ball. It would be an intriguing option for general manager Ryan Poles to add to the locker room this season.

One would have thought in January that Poles would take a running back in the draft. Still, his recent moves indicate he’d instead bring in experienced options after missing on rookie running backs last season and needing to deal with other more pressing needs on the roster.

Oddsmakers don’t consider Elliott a high prospect for Chicago in 2023. According to Sports Line, the Bears have the 11th-best odds (+2200) to land Elliott. He’s a name Poles should consider if they can get the right price. But other playoff contenders are likelier to spend a higher price on Elliott than what the Bears should offer.

