Trending
Bears

BREAKING: Chicago Bears Set To Announce New Contract For Quarterback

Jordan SiglerBy 1 Min Read
Chicago Bears
Photo courtesy of Chicagobears.com

The Chicago Bears re-sign quarterback

The Chicago Bears have made a few offseason roster moves at quarterback. The Bears signed free agent former Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker earlier in March. His signing prompted the Bears to release Trevor Siemian the next day. The Bears are set to announce a new contract for another quarterback shortly.

According to Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network, the Bears are set to re-sign Nathan Peterson.

Peterman played in three games for the Bears last season. Peterman had a 56-percent completion percentage, threw for 139 yards, one touchdown, and had one interception with the Bears. Peterman was the Bears’ third-string quarterback last season. He came in when Justin Fields and Siemian were injured toward the later part of the season.

This is an interesting signing by the Bears, who already had Walker signed as FIelds’ backup. The Bears were meeting with draft prospects at quarterback this offseason.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
Buildings 1804479 1920

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply