BREAKING: Chicago Bears Set To Announce New Contract For Quarterback

The Chicago Bears have made a few offseason roster moves at quarterback. The Bears signed free agent former Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker earlier in March. His signing prompted the Bears to release Trevor Siemian the next day. The Bears are set to announce a new contract for another quarterback shortly.

According to Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network, the Bears are set to re-sign Nathan Peterson.

Veteran QB Nate Peterman is re-signing with the #Bears, per source. A valued piece of the QB room, Peterman is now entering his seventh NFL season and second in Chicago. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 30, 2023

Peterman played in three games for the Bears last season. Peterman had a 56-percent completion percentage, threw for 139 yards, one touchdown, and had one interception with the Bears. Peterman was the Bears’ third-string quarterback last season. He came in when Justin Fields and Siemian were injured toward the later part of the season.

This is an interesting signing by the Bears, who already had Walker signed as FIelds’ backup. The Bears were meeting with draft prospects at quarterback this offseason.

