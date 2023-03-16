BREAKING: Chicago Bears Suddenly Cut Quarterback After Signing PJ Walker

The Chicago Bears released a quarterback

The Chicago Bears are making changes to the quarterback room ahead of the 2023 season. The Bears signed quarterback PJ Walker Wednesday as Justin Fields’ likely backup quarterback. News broke Thursday afternoon the Bears were cutting a quarterback from last season while he still had time left on his contract.

According to Mike Garafolo with the NFL Network, the Bears released Trevor Siemian Thursday.

#Bears released QB Trevor Siemian today. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 16, 2023

Siemian signed a two-year deal with the Bears in March of 2022. He started in one game for the Bears last season. Siemian threw for 184 yards, one touchdown, and one interception this season. Siemian’s short stint with the Bears will be remembered for when he was injured in warm-ups against the New York Jets. He wound up playing the game but was placed on injured reserve after the game for an oblique injury that Siemian needed surgery to repair. That about summed up the Bears’ 2022 season.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE