Chicago Bears No. 9 pick anticipation is deafening.

We already know what will happen to the Chicago Bears’ first-round selection, even though the NFL 2024 draft is three days away. When the selection officially begins on Thursday, all signs point to general manager Ryan Poles choosing Caleb Williams to start at quarterback for the team. However, things become murkier after that. The most recent talk centers on the Bears’ No. 9 pick.

While Chicago is on the cusp of the top 10, there are a lot of top talents who might be on the board when the No. 9 pick comes around. The defensive line and pass catcher appear to be the most likely selections with the No. 9 pick.

SI.com’s Albert Breer reports on what people close to Ryan Poles and other teams are noticing with the Chicago Bears’ predraft buildup.

“Other teams have gotten the sense that Chicago will try to move down given their dearth of picks on Day 2 (1) and Day 3 (2),” Breer wrote. The Bears have only three picks after taking Caleb Williams first. They are No. 9, No. 75 in Round 3 and No. 122 in Round 4. “If the Bears stick (at No. 9), a couple of friends of GM Ryan Poles said they think he’ll be looking to add talent around Williams,” Breer wrote. “So if one of the top three receivers slide to Chicago, DJ Moore and Keenan Allen could get a running mate. If not? Maybe an offensive lineman or Texas 3-technique Byron Murphy II.”

The Chicago Bears will have options at No. 9 overall

With the ninth overall pick, the Chicago Bears have a few choices to choose from. One may argue that selecting a pass rusher, offensive tackle, and wide receiver in the first round would benefit the team in the long run. Additionally, a trade down or a trade up could be considered. There are a lot of options, and the team’s choice may ultimately hinge on what transpires in front of them as well as the desperation of the teams behind them.

One possible scenario for the Chicago Bears at No. 9 is that they do not make the pick and instead trade down to gain extra draft picks. Chicago presently has only four draft picks, and Poles has already shown that he is always looking for more. Ultimately, it may come down to how the board falls. If one of their top players is not on the board by ninth overall, they may consider moving back and drafting another potential later in the first round. It will be intriguing to see what happens at quarterback. If one of the top four remains available at No. 9, there could be some quarterback-needy teams eager to move up.

