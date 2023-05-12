Chicago Bears: prediction for under/over betting win total revealed

The Chicago Bears made noticeable upgrades to several positions after their 3-14 campaign in 2022, and the national media is taking some notice. The 2023 offseason additions of two new starting offensive linemen and a true number-one wide receiver will give Justin Fields every opportunity to show he can be the Bears’ franchise quarterback this season–barring injuries, of course.

Courtney Cronin with ESPN doesn’t think the overall roster has enough juice to make the playoffs in 2023. In fact, Cronin’s rather lame “bold” prediction sees the Bears going .500 in the NFC North this year. While the Bears might not be as entertaining to watch late in the season, around the same time as the Chicago Blackhawks make their debut with hockey phenom Connor Bedard, there will still be betting interest for Chicago’s football fans.

Can the Chicago Bears win eight games?

ESPN’ Tyler Fulghum recently came out with their prediction on whether to take the under/over win total for the Bears. The Bears under/over win total site at 7.5 wins. On a positive note for a progressing team, Fulghum predicted the Bears to best that 7.5 total:

“This is my favorite team to bet in the division. I am very bullish on the Bears in 2023 and beyond. It starts with QB Justin Fields, who I think is a certified star in the making. GM Ryan Poles has done a very good job fortifying the talent around him on offense, so I think he takes a big leap this season in his development. The defense is still a work in progress, so I’m expecting this team to be involved in a lot of entertaining shootouts. Bottom line: I am betting big on Fields and the Bears taking a significant leap”

I agree with Fulghum the Bears can get to eight wins. The Bears have at least 13-14 games that are winnable. The Bears’ roster overall is considerably better than the one that went 3-14 last season and the Bears played in a lot of close games last season. If Fields makes the significant leap we keep hearing about, the Bears will win several of those types of close games this season.

I’d expect the Bears to have a record total closer to the one the Jacksonville Jaguars had last season, coming off their 3-14 record in 2021–if Fields is the guy. And, if Matt Eberflus, a defensive head coach, knows how to elevate a defense.

