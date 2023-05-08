BREAKING: Chicago Bears suddenly release 3 players ahead of OTA practices

The Chicago Bears made a few cuts after a successful rookie minicamp over the weekend that saw the team sign four players. The Bears needed to get their roster to 90 players ahead of OTAs practices that begin a couple of weeks. The team released three players Monday morning who had signed with the team after the draft as UDFAs.

The Chicago Bears cut three after rookie minicamp

According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC, the Bears waived offensive lineman Nick Amoah, safety Justin Broiles, and tight end Damien Caffrey.

#Bears release offensive lineman Nick Amoah, safety Justin Broiles, tight end Damien Caffrey. https://t.co/Ws4yqQUkNl — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 8, 2023

Those three players were at positions the Bears signed following the minicamp. The Bears signed veteran tight end Stephen Carlson. He’s spent three seasons with the Cleveland Browns and was a solid contributor to their special teams. The Bears also signed former Notre Dame four-star recruit Josh Lugg for the offensive line and safety Bralen Trahan from Louisiana. Edge rusher D’Anthony Jones was added to the roster Sunday, but the Bears did not need to make a cut for his position.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected] To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE