BREAKING: Chicago Bears Make Roster Move At Defensive Line

The Chicago Bears were in talks with Pittsburgh Steelers Friday afternoon about a trade for the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. General manager Ryan Poles hinted in Thursday Night’s press conference the Bears would be in the business of aggressive going after defensive line help. A trade would be the best way to guarantee a top prospect. Hours before the start of the second round, the Bears announced a roster move for the defensive line.

The Chicago Bears release a defensive end

According to a statement by the Bears PR team, the team released defensive end Gerri Green.

#Bears roster move:

We have released DL Gerri Green. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) April 28, 2023

The Bears signed Green to the practice squad last October. He signed with the Bears for a future/reserve contract in January. Green played four total snaps for the Bears last season. Pro Football Focus gave Green a 58.5 overall grade for 2022.

The Bears could be forshadowing a move for the defensive line on Friday. The Bears could be in the business of trading up to take a player of their choice. Or they could pull a surprise. The Washington Commanders recently declined Chase Young’s fifth year option. Poles could try and pull of a draft shocker by trading for the Pro Bowl defensive end in the second round.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected] To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE