Rumors that the Chicago Bears could trade the #1 pick in this April’s NFL Draft elicited a candid reaction from former three-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion Richard Sherman.

Now that we are in Super Bowl week, the big game is the biggest topic of conversation. Second on the list and most assuredly set to take over the top spot is what the Chicago Bears do with the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Do they keep the pick, trade current starter Justin Fields, and select Caleb Williams, or do they stay with Fields and trade the pick for a treasure trove of draft picks?

There has been speculation throughout the league about what the Bears will do with the pick. Many people are completely convinced that the Bears will go after Williams. An equal number of people are completely convinced that the Bears will trade the pick and stay with Fields. The issue has Chicago Bears fans split and a civil war is about to break out on social media.

The split is also seen among analysts around the NFL. The #TeamWilliams and #TeamFields sects are formed and each of the groups is entrenched in their beliefs.

The latest rumor to hit the topic concerns the Washington Commanders. They own the second pick in the draft. However, there are a lot of people who would love to see Williams in a Commanders uniform. He is a native son, hailing from Washington, D.C. Having him play in front of the home fans will be a big boon for the team.

Positive attention is something the Commanders need. They went through a series of controversies with former owner Daniel Snyder. Now they have a new ownership group that includes Magic Johnson. Pulling this off would give them their first big positive move.

The only thing standing in the Commanders’ way is the Chicago Bears. The Commanders have to know what Chicago wants to do with the pick. Either the Bears use it on Williams or they trade it and some other team uses it on him.

That is why now there are reports that the Commanders could prepare a trade package to present to the Chicago Bears in order to obtain the #1 pick. If the owners are intent on bringing Williams home, they would have to pay a premium price to do so.

Washington made a move that raised eyebrows and strengthened the idea of a Chicago Bears/Washington Commanders trade. Over the weekend, Kliff Kingsbury, who was supposed to be the Las Vegas Raiders’ new offensive coordinator, suddenly dropped out due to a contract snafu.

The Commanders quickly swooped in and got a deal done with Kingsbury. Now, Kingsbury will be calling plays for Washington.

Where Kingsbury goes is important for people to keep track of. Kingsbury was the senior passing game coordinator for USC in 2023 and worked closely with Williams. Many feel that he and Williams could reunite in the NFL. He interviewed for the offensive coordinator job with the Bears and that was big news.

With Kingsbury in Washington, the rumor mill now is trying to connect the dots there. Even former All-Pro defensive back and Super Bowl champion Richard Sherman put his two cents in.

Sherman now works as an analyst on the NFL Network. He is as outspoken now as he was as a player. He has an opinion on what happened over the weekend and let it be known.

The Commanders aren’t getting Kliff Kingsbury to draft Drake Maye. I think they’re getting him very specifically because they believe or want Caleb Williams in the fold. We believe we will have access to him; that’s why they’re getting Kliff Kingsbury.

Sherman was effusive with his praise of Kingsbury. Kingsbury was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. Sherman says he admires how creative Kingsbury is with his offense. He feels that Kingsbury will have an effective offense in Washington. He believes that Williams will only enhance that with his familiarity with Kingsbury.

Trading with Washington could be important for the Bears

If the Chicago Bears decided to go with Fields, then trading with Washington would be important. They would have to acquire help for him. The player who some say is the best prospect in the entire draft is wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Teaming him with D.J. Moore could give the Bears one of the best duos in the league.

Even with such a talent, teams do not like to draft wide receivers with the top pick. Additionally, the Chicago Bears cannot afford to move down too much. If they do, Harrison will likely be gone by the time they pick. Moving down to #2 would guarantee them Harrison.

Once the NFL crowns its Super Bowl champion, the Chicago Bears will take front and center in speculation about the draft. An already tense debate will only get more intense until they make a decision on the pick official.

