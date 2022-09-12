Chicago Bears rookies’ performance stand out to national media in Week 1 victory over San Francisco.

Much of the anticipation and excitement for this Bears team has been the young core that GM Ryan Poles has built this summer. Sunday against the 49ers, the rookies delivered on their performance having good contributions and quality playing time.

Four draft picks stood out more than others in delivering game altering plays throughout the Bears victory over San Fran.

ESPN analyst Field Yates noticed the production of the Bears rookies and put a spotlight on them.

Game 1 for 4 Bears' draft picks: 2nd round S Jaquan Brisker: played every snap, 4 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FR 2nd round CB Kyler Gordon: played every snap, 6 tackles, 1 TFL 5th round LT Braxton Jones: played every snap 5th round DE Dominque Robinson: 7 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 QB hits — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 12, 2022

Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker, who was drafted out of Penn State, had impact early has he recovered the fumble caused by defnesive back Jaylon Johnson early in the first quarter.

“They had some momentum, and we stopped it with that,” Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus said. “And that happens. I can go back to countless examples where the guys get in the red zone, and you just hang in there. If you just hang in there on defense and you keep pounding the rock, good things will happen. And that’s what happened.”

Brisker finished the game playing every defensive snap and recording four tackles. The secondary for the bears looked shaky at first, as the weather conditions worsened the niners offense were non-existent in the last quarter. Due in part to the coverage of Brisker and fellow secondary rookie and second round pick CB Kyler Gordon.

Dominique Robinson stands out for Chicago Bears

Another top rookie that put on a noteworthy performance was defensive end Dominique Robinson, recording 1.5 sacks and being a game wrecker for the Bears for most of the game.

The fifth round pick out out Miami University of Ohio, played like a veteran and exploited tendencies out of the San Francisco offensive line, using them to get to QB Trey Lance a couple of times during the game.

Brad Spielberger of PFF.com, reported that Robinson was the highest graded defensive pick in Week 1.

Highest graded 2022 Draft pick on defense in Week 1 (first review)? Bears fifth-round ED Dominique Robinson – 89.8. – 21.4% pass rush win rate / pressure percentage

– 3 QB pressures (1.5 sacks) 10 points clear of the next highest. https://t.co/jxcmayOgQM — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) September 12, 2022

“On film, he oversets,” Robinson said about 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey. “(He) overset, and I took it, hit him with a swipe and then got to the QB.”

Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com also took notice of the Chicago Bears rookies, and there playing time.

Strong debut from Dominique Robinson, who was only on the field for 28 of a possible 68 snaps on defense, and came away with 1.5 sacks, 2 QB hits, 1 TFL and 7 total tackles. Fellow rookies Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon played every snap vs. San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/JAs1xMKaEK — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 12, 2022

Robinson first sack came shortly after and recorded half a sack after beating Trent Williams and getting to Lance again.

After a stellar second half of the game, the Chicago Bears have so optimism for the future, in a season where the doubts are there, the development of rookies and young players is the main priority. Sunday was a step in the right direction, the Bears visit Lambeau field next Sunday to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

