BREAKING: Chicago Bears sign former Tennessee Titans linebacker

The Chicago Bears signed a linebacker

The Chicago Bears have an offensive line unit full of guards. They’ll have a defense full of linebackers ahead of OTAs this offseason. The Bears signed two linebackers, T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds, in the early free agency period last week. They added to their stock at linebacker and for their special teams Thursday morning.

According to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, the Bears are signing former Tennessee Titans linebacker Dylan Cole. He started eight games for the Titans last season.

Cole is known for his abilities on special teams. He joined the Titans’ active roster last season after he forced a fumble on a kickoff. Pro Football Focus grades Cole 83.3 overall for his special teams performance last season. He was graded 90.7 for his effort on special teams in 2021.

Cole started in eight games for the Titans last season on defense. He recorded 38 solo tackles, ten assists, one sack, 23 stops, and ten missed tackles for the Titans in 2022. PFF gave Cole a 53.3 overall grade for his defensive play last season.

Cole was an undrafted free agent initially signed by the Houston Texans in 2017. He signed with the Titans in 2021.

